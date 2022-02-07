Saints star Alvin Kamara arrested on battery charge during Pro Bowl weekend

LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara has been arrested on an alleged battery charge by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Officials state that the officers were dispatched to a local hospital around 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5where a person was reporting battery. LVMP states that the victim told officers, that the alleged battery happened at a nightclub located in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Please click on the document below for more information on the arrest of Alvin Kamara. This investigation is still ongoing, anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call 702-828-3204 or contact @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/QoUY9tEQT1 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 7, 2022

The investigation later identified the suspect to be Kamara. The investigation remains ongoing.

Kamara was taken into custody on Sunday, Feb. 6 without incident and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He was booked for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Jail records show Kamara’s bond was set at $5,000, and he was scheduled to make a first court appearance Monday, Feb. 7 at 1:30 p.m. PT.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.