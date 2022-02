More than $22 million in federal pandemic aid to fund SWLA water infrastructure

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More than $22 million in federal pandemic aid is being doled out to fund repairs and upgrades to water and sewer systems in Southwest Louisiana.

The money was awarded by the Water Sector Commission, which was created last year and tasked with distributing $300 million in federal pandemic aid set side to repair water and sewer systems in Louisiana.

The $22,516,999 million announced Monday by state Sen. Jeremy Stine (R-Lake Charles) will fund eight projects in SWLA.

Sulphur, Region 5 (water): $4,999,999.

Lake Charles, Region 5 (sewer): $5 million.

Westlake, Region 5 (water): $500,000.

Westlake, Region 5 (sewer): $500,000.

Calcasieu Parish Water Works District No. 14 (water): $1 million.

Calcasieu Parish Water District No. 1 (water): $517,000.

