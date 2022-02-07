50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU moves up one spot to No. 14 in latest rankings

LSU Women’s Basketball
Alexis Morris (45) scored 17 points in the Tigers win over Bradley.
Alexis Morris (45) scored 17 points in the Tigers win over Bradley.(LSU Women's Basketball Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team (18-4, 6-3 SEC) moved up one spot from No. 15 to No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Monday, Feb. 7. The Tigers haven’t played a game since Sunday, Jan. 30, a 78-69 win over Kentucky.

LSU will return to action on Monday, Feb. 7 as they take on Ole Miss at 6 p.m. at SJB Pavilion. The Tigers are currently tied for third in the Southeastern Conference with Ole Miss at 6-3. They trail South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida in the current SEC standings.

AP Top 25:

  1. South Carolina (21-1)
  2. Stanford (18-3)
  3. Louisville (21-2)
  4. Michigan (20-2)
  5. North Carolina State (20-3)
  6. Arizona (17-3)
  7. Indiana (16-3)
  8. Connecticut (15-4)
  9. Iowa State (20-3)
  10. Baylor (17-5)
  11. Georgia Tech (18-4)
  12. Oklahoma (20-3)
  13. Tennessee (19-4)
  14. LSU (18-4)
  15. Maryland (17-6)
  16. Texas (15-6)
  17. Georgia (17-5)
  18. Notre Dame (18-5)
  19. Florida (17-6)
  20. BYU (19-2)
  21. Ohio State (16-4)
  22. Florida Gulf Coast (21-1)
  23. North Carolina (18-4)
  24. Oregon (14-7)
  25. Iowa (15-6)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Sheriff: Commercial-grade pill press, $1 million in illegal drugs seized

Latest News

McNeese's Christian Shumate emerging as elite scoring threat
#McNeese's Christian Shumate emerging as elite scoring threat Jan. 26, 2022
FILE - Someone placing a sports bet on their phone.
Mobile sports betting to go live in Louisiana on Friday
FILE - Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is viewed in Indianapolis, March 12, 2020.
NCAA ratifies new constitution, paving way to restructuring
Houston Baptist at#McNeese WBB 01-15-21
#McNeese vs HBU at Legacy Center Jan. 15
#McNeese rolls past Arlington Baptist
#McNeese rolls past Arlington Baptist