50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Former Archbishop Rummel LB Kolbe Field transfers to LSU

South Carolina linebacker Kolbe Fields
South Carolina linebacker Kolbe Fields(ALLEN SHARPE | Southeastern Conference)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly continues to work the NCAA Transfer Portal and has added their 14th transfer, in former South Carolina linebacker Kolbe Fields.

Fields, is returning home to Louisiana after spending one year with the Gamecocks before entering the transfer portal in January. He played in four games for South Carolina and registered one tackle.

A native of New Orleans, played at Archbishop Rummel and was rated as a three-star linebacker for the class of 2021 according to 247Sports. Fields, was rated as the No. 24 overall prospect in the state of Louisiana and held offers from Oklahoma State, Houston, and Purdue among others.

RELATED STORIES:

Fields, joins linebacker transfer West Weeks, five-star Harold Perkins, and DeMario Tolan. Filling a huge need for the Tigers, they join fellow veteran linebackers Micah Baskerville, Mike Jones Jr and Greg Penn III.

He is the eighth defensive player to be added through the portal.

Below is a complete list of LSU transfers including their previous school.

  • OT - Miles Frazier, FIU
  • LS - Slade Roy, ECU
  • DB - Mekhi Garner, UL-Lafayette
  • DB - Joe Foucha, Arkansas
  • DB - Greg Brooks Jr., Arkansas
  • RB - Noah Cain, Penn State
  • WR - Kyren Lacy, UL-Lafayette
  • LB - West Weeks, Virginia
  • DB - Frank Wilson IV, McNeese State
  • P - Jay Bramblett, Notre Dame
  • DL - Mekhi Wingo, Missouri
  • OL - Tre’mond Shorts, East Tennessee State
  • CB - Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Oklahoma State
  • LB - Kolbe Fields - South Carolina

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Sheriff: Commercial-grade pill press, $1 million in illegal drugs seized

Latest News

Pete Golding arrested for DUI
University of Alabama defensive coordinator arrested for DUI; releases statement
McNeese Gary Goff
#McNeese recap 2022 signing day Feb. 2
The name, image, and likeness era, or better known as NIL, continues to change the landscape of...
‘This is a very chaotic landscape’: Southern athletic director has concerns about current state of NIL
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase celebrates after they beat the Kansas City...
‘He’s been doing this’: Ja’Marr Chase’s father says his son’s success is nothing new
Joe Burrow and Tyler Shelvin recreate a shoulder-carry photo from an LSU victory over rival...
Burrow, Shelvin re-create iconic picture after AFC Championship victory