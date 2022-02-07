FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool mornings give way to milder afternoons with lots of sunshine over the week ahead

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cool mornings ahead this week continue but afternoon will warm up a little more each day, topping out in the upper 60s by mid to late week. Be prepared for a light freeze if you live north of I-10 tonight, but after that, freezing nights look to be a thing of the past. We’ll see a weak front arrive Saturday with little to no rain and a slight cooldown again by the end of the weekend. Enjoy the weather, with at least 10 dry days in a row ahead!

