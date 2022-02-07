First Alert Forecast: Clear and nice weather pattern to last most of the week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Monday turned out to be a pretty nice day across Southwest Louisiana with a lot of sunshine and we will stay clear this evening with temperatures dropping through the evening and overnight hours eventually getting into the 30s by first thing Tuesday morning. Overall our weather looks to remain pretty nice throughout much of the week I don’t see a whole lot changing with the forecast so expect clear and nice weather to continue.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

