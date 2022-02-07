Carboline in Lake Charles recognized by Louisiana Economic Development

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Carboline in Lake Charles is one of seven manufacturers being recognized by Louisiana Economic Development.

The seven are recipients of the 43rd Annual Lantern Awards, which “recognize excellence in manufacturing and exemplary public service from businesses and employees to their local communities.”

”In 2021, Louisiana manufacturers rallied their employees and their communities to continue moving forward in the face of unprecedented challenges,” LED Secretary Don Pierson said in a statement. “In every region of our state, these honored manufacturers have distinguished themselves by combining business acumen and community partnership in extraordinary ways. I’m proud to recognize them with Lantern Awards, one of LED’s highest honors, as they are a shining example for all businesses in our state.”

Lantern Award recipients are selected by Louisiana’s Regional Planning and Development Districts. Nominees must have been in operation for at least three years.

Carboline manufactures protective coatings and linings, according to its website.

The 2021 Lantern Award winners are:

Acadiana Region: Cane River Pecan Company, New Iberia

Capital Region: Mezzo Technologies, Baton Rouge

Central Region: AFCO Industries, Alexandria

Northeast Region: Skyjacker Suspensions, West Monroe

Northwest Region: Maxim Watermakers, Shreveport

Southeast Region: Oracle Lighting, Avondale

Southwest Region: Carboline, Lake Charles

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.