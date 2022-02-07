50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Billie Eilish stops concert to help fan struggling to breathe find inhaler

Billie Eilish arrives at the 2020 Academy Awards.
Billie Eilish arrives at the 2020 Academy Awards.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Billie Eilish is going viral for stopping her Atlanta concert Saturday night to help a fan who was struggling to breathe.

The moment was caught on camera by numerous concertgoers. Eilish is seen stopping and asking, “You need an inhaler?” to the struggling fan. Eilish then turns to security and asks them, “Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one?”

Personnel checked the fan out and she appeared to be fine after the scare and stayed in the audience.

Artists who stop their sets to help fans in distress are quick to gain attention in the wake of Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival in which 10 fans died during a crowd crush last November.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Sheriff: Commercial-grade pill press, $1 million in illegal drugs seized

Latest News

COVID-19 in SWLA: Feb. 7, 2022
FILE - Dr. Eric Lander speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Jan....
White House: Top scientist mistreated staff, apologizes
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Ukraine crisis talks move to Moscow and Washington
New Orleans Saints cornerback Tracy Porter (22) intercepts the ball for a 74-yard touchdown...
12 years ago today, the Saints won Super Bowl XLIV
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the intended target of a 2020 kidnapping plot, federal officials said.
2nd guilty plea planned in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor