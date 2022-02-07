50/50 Thursdays
Alvin Kamara arrested for battery, according to Las Vegas Police

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nv. (WVUE) - According to LVMPD, an NFL player was arrested Saturday night (Feb. 5) after officers say he was involved in a battery incident at a nightclub in Las Vegas.

Around 5:50 p.m., February 5, police were called to a nightclub in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. Initial reports say, a victim told police they had been battered by New Orleans running back, Alvin Kamara.

Kamara was taken to Clark County Detention Center where he was booked for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Jail records report that Kamara’s initial court appearance was set for February 7 at 1:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

