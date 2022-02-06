Zach Scott’s 23 points leads Cowboys to win over Demons

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese’s Zach Scott scored 14 of his game-high 23 points in the second half, including hitting back-to-back three-pointers at a critical time late in the second half to help lead the Cowboys to a 93-84 Southland Conference win over Northwestern State on Saturday in front of 2,115 fans in the Legacy Center.

The win snapped a three-game skid for McNeese (9-15, 3-4 SLC) who will now play the next four on the road beginning Thursday at Southeastern. NSU (7-17, 3-4) saw its three-game winning streak halted. The two will meet again next Saturday in Natchitoches on ESPN+.

“It was a big win for a lot of reasons,” said head coach John Aiken. “They were ahead of us in the standings and playing well with three wins in a row. They’re a dangerous team, having scored 90 or more the last two games and making a bunch of 3s. They were hot coming in.”

McNeese led for all but one minute in the game and saw an 8-point second half lead erased when the Demons went ahead 73-72 after a Emareyon McDonald three with 7:42 to play. That started a barrage of three-pointers by both teams.

Johnathan Massie put McNeese back on top with a three-pointer then NSU’s Cedric Garrett hit a 3 to give the Demons a 1-point advantage. Scott followed with a 3 on McNeese’s next possession then hit a second straight long ball following a McDonald miss and the Cowboys led it 81-76 at the 6:17 mark.

Four minutes later, a layup by Kendal Coleman, who tied for the team lead with 16 points for the Demons, cut the McNeese margin to 86-82. The Cowboys responded with a couple of offensive put backs by Christian Shumate and Kellon Taylor to make it a 90-82 lead with 1:31 to play.

McNeese closed out the game with three free throws to secure the win.

Shumate finished the game with 19 points and a team-high eight rebounds, including three on the offensive glass. Massie, Taylor and Brendan Medley-Bacon each finished with 12 points to give the Cowboys five players in double-figures.

NSU’s Carvell Teasett added 16 points for the Demons while LaTerrance Reed scored 12 and Larry Owens 10.

The Cowboys had their best night shooting in conference games, hitting 52.5 percent for the game (31 for 59) while sinking 10 of 21 (47.6 percent) from three-point range. Scott tied a career-best with five 3s made and has improved his conference leading three-point shooting percentage in league games only to 54.5 percent (24 for 44).

McNeese had a good night at the free throw line, shooting 81 percent after making 21 of 26.

The Demons shot 44 percent for the game (32 for 72), 41 percent in three-pointers (9 for 22) and 79 percent at the line (11 for 14).

McNeese held a 39-34 advantage in rebounds and dished out 19 assists on 31 made shots.

