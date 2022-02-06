SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 5, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 5, 2022.

Keylon Antonio Williams, 31, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner - first offense; direct contempt of court.

Christopher Ryan McGee, 28, Westlake: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Steven Ray Breaux, 44, Jennings: Criminal trespass; aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Polo Hernandez, 32, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, pregnant victim.

Bryanna Jahanna Jones, 25, Lake Charles: Filing or maintaining false public records.

Michael James Hodges, 24, DeQuincy: Instate detainer.

Demetrius Quinn Mitchell, 34, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass (3 charges); theft less than $1,000 (5 charges); simple burglary (3 charges); theft less than $1,000 two or more previous convictions.

Alicia Michelle Orta, 32, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Jared Chance Fontenot, 41, Sulphur: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; direct contempt of court.

Chloe Nicole Harris, 25, Lake Charles: Display of plates; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); obstruction of justice; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Charles Anthony Ledet Jr., 38, Lake Charles: Proper equipment required on vehicles; no motor vehicle insurance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

