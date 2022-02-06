50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles bowling alley to implement security following fight

Inside Petro Bowl on Saturday.
(KPLC)
By Jennifer Lott and KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A fight broke out at a newly-reopened bowling alley Friday, causing police to be called not once but twice.

Both Lake Charles police and Calcasieu sheriff’s deputies were called to Petro Bowl late Friday night and into the morning following the fight.

A video of the incident is circulating on TikTok.

The sheriff’s office says its deputies took two women into custody, and they were issued two misdemeanor summonses. Only minor injuries were reported.

Petro Bowl has since posted to Facebook, saying security will be on site every weekend following the incident.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

