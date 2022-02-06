FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful end to the weekend, sunshine sticks around to start the week

We fall quickly after sunset tonight (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We couldn’t have asked for a better weekend as sunshine has remained in place and temperatures have remained very comfortable with highs reaching the middle 50′s this afternoon. Good news is that the quiet weather pattern we are seeing will remain in place for the upcoming week and that will mean low rain chances and plenty of sunshine.

If you were outdoors early this morning you definitely felt the chill as lows were back into the middle and upper 20′s, which provided a freeze for everyone to start the day. Thankfully we were able to unthaw thanks to plenty of sunshine and that has set us up with a wonderful afternoon with upper 50′s for highs and just a light jacket needed if you are outside. This evening will be no different than the last few as we see temperatures cooling quickly thanks to clear skies and calm winds. It won’t be as cold as last night but a frost is likely once again from the intra-coastal waterway points north. Waking up on Monday morning make sure to grab the heavier jacket or coat as temperatures are forecast to be in the lower to middle 30′s. Sunshine will return for Monday afternoon and set us up with another gorgeous afternoon with highs back into the middle to upper 50′s.

High pressure is the big weather maker for the upcoming week as things remain very quiet with very little in the way of rain chances. We can expect sunshine to be abundant throughout much of the week ahead, although a few fronts will actually make their way through the area to start the week and as we near the ending part of the week. Temperatures will begin to warm as we head through the middle of the week with highs reaching the middle to upper 60′s by Wednesday and for any outdoor plans the weather looks to be absolutely perfect with no issues in sight. Moisture will begin to return slowly as we head into Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure slowly makes its way to the east and that will mean winds turn more southerly with time. Rain chances remain low for the week ahead with no significant chance of rain over the next 7 days.

Looking long range towards next weekend and Valentine’s Day the weather pattern is still favorable for sunshine with just a few clouds mixing in for time to time. There are some signs of cooler weather in the mix though as highs drop back into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s, but that will be something we have to watch as we get closer. Models are still back and forth as to how low the mercury will drop and if we see any rain but for now we have no worries. Sunshine will be abundant to start the week with warmer weather. Have a great Sunday evening!

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

