Cowgirls Dominate The Glass In 77-60 Win Over NW State

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese women’s basketball used solid rebounding and outscored Northwestern State 35-22 in the second half on its way to a 77-60 win here Saturday that concluded a four game home stand. The Cowgirls finished the home stand with a 3-1 record.

”For the most part I liked our rebounding and the intensity we had going to the basket,” said head coach Lynn Kennedy. “I thought Divine (Tanks) had a great game. Her confidence is high right now and if she continues to play like this, we can beat anyone. Stubblefield came off the bench and gave us some great minutes as well, something we didn’t have Thursday night.”

McNeese (9-11, 4-3 SLC) held off several Northwestern State (9-9, 2-5 SLC) rallies and early foul trouble. The Cowgirls held as much as an 11 point lead in the third quarter and outscored the Lady Demons 19-10 in the final quarter on its way to the win.

The Cowgirls offense was spread among four players who scored in double figures today including 25 bench points. Kaili Chamberlin led McNeese with 18 points on 7 of 15 from the field including two three-pointers. Divine Tanks recorded her second double double of the season and ninth career double double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Le’Shenae Stubblefield came off the bench to score a season high 16 points while Cristina Gil chipped in with 11 points. Desirae Hansen was active on the boards as well, picking up 10 rebounds, nine coming of defense to go along with her six points.

”We have shooters that can step up at any time. If someone in particular isn’t hitting on a certain night, we have other players that can step up and knock down a shot.”

Cowgirls jumped out to an 11-3 lead four minutes into the games at the Cowgirls connected on five of their first nine attempts.

Hansen picked up her second foul with 3:50 left in first quarter with McNeese leading 13-5. The Cowgirls ended the quarter on a 5-0 run with all five points coming from Kyla Hamilton to take a 25-14 into the second quarter.

McNeese opened the second quarter on back-to-back threes from Cristina Gil to put the Cowgirls up 31-18. NW State went on a 9-0 run to cut the Cowgirl lead to single digits (31-27) midway through the second quarter.

The Lady Demons cut the lead to one point (39-38) following a 7-0 run but Kaili Chamberlin banked a three-pointer in as the half ended to give the Cowgirls a 42-38 lead heading into the locker room.

McNeese opened the second half on an 8-0 run off three straight layups on its first four possessions in the first three minutes of the third quarter to put the lead back to double figures (50-38).

”I loved our intensity in the third as for as our defensive intensity and our execution to get a double digit lead heading into the fourth quarter.”

NW State cut the lead to eight points (58-50) at the end of the third quarter on a late 5-0 run with most of their points coming from the free throw.

The Lady Demons opened the final stanza with a layup to cut the to six points but a 6-0 run by McNeese brought the lead back up to 64-52 with seven minutes to play.

The Cowgirls defense held NW State to only six field goals on 30 attempts in the second half while the Cowgirls connected on 12 of their 33 attempts in the second half and finished the game scoring 21 second chance points.

McNeese will turn around and start the second half of the conference schedule at Southeastern on Thursday to start a four game road swing. The Cowgirls will return home on Feb. 24 to host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Incarnate Word on Feb. 26 in its home finale.

