50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Civil, voting rights activists plan ‘redistricting takeover’

(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Black Voters Matter and a coalition of local and national civil and voting rights organizations will host a “redistricting takeover” during the legislature’s 2022 first extraordinary session for redistricting, according to the movement’s organizers.

The takeover, a two-day statewide bus tour, begins on Tuesday, Feb. 8 and will include an outreach caravan to raise awareness about the upcoming redistricting session, a pep rally in Baton Rouge to mobilize college students and community members, and a press conference on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol building, according to organizers.

The press conference at the Capitol will be held from 8 a.m.-noon on Wednesday, Feb 9, followed by group testimony before the house and governmental affairs or senate governmental affairs committee and closed-door meetings with legislators. Tuesday’s takeover rally will be from 5-8 p.m. at the McKinley Alumni Center, which is located at 1520 Thomas H. Delpit Dr., Baton Rouge, according to organizers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Sheriff: Commercial-grade pill press, $1 million in illegal drugs seized

Latest News

Slowly warming as sunshine sticks around
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful end to the weekend, sunshine sticks around to start the week
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 5, 2022
Lake Charles bowling alley to implement security following fight
Temperatures remain cold for our overnight
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Freeze likely tonight, slowly warming the next few days