SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 4, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 4, 2022.

Daniel Paul Bell, 46, Lake Charles: Video voyeurism, penalties.

Ronald Dwayne Warrior, 57, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, second.

Cody James Langley, 46, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court.

Robert Levar Thomas, 44, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, first.

Raymond L. Cormier, 55, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; violations of registration provisions, switched license plate; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle.

Jahvon Laval Gallien, 35, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000.

Stephanie Marie Beauchamp, 30, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (2 charges); instate detainer.

Chadwick James Wolfe, 38, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (5 charges); no seat belt; driver must be licensed; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, first offense.

Koby Joseph Carroll, 28, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment; domestic abuse aggravated assault.

