Sports Person of the Week - Landon Langley

By Brandon A. Williams
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - He may not be six feet tall, but size doesn’t stop Landon Langley’s ability to impact the game. He’s a straight shooter on the court.

“I’ve played it since I was four or five,” Langley said. “Constantly moving I don’t like to sit still I like to be moving all the time.”

This Yellow Jacket has been stinging defenders all season long averaging 11 points per game. He’s hit nearly 100 career three-pointers and currently has Iowa ranked 5th in 3A with a 19-4 record and undefeated mark in district. Langley credits the team’s chemistry to its success.

“It’s been exciting. I love seeing the way everybody grows,” said Langley. “Seeing everybody get better throughout the years especially this year a lot of people have stepped up their game a lot and it’s been fun to watch.”

After making a second-round appearance in the playoffs last season, Langley and the senior-laden Yellow Jackets want to go further in 2022.

“It would mean a lot. All of us put in a lot of work,” Langley added. “All of us want it real bad. "

