50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSP: State trooper arrested for domestic violence, placed on leave

Garrett Yetman, 28
Garrett Yetman, 28(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A trooper with Louisiana State Police has been arrested in connection to a reported domestic violence incident.

According to authorities, Garrett Yetman, 28, of Baton Rouge has been employed with LSP since 2019.

At around 1:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, state police supervisors say they were notified of a domestic violence incident involving the off-duty officer.

State Police reportedly responded to the 2100 block of Veterans Blvd. in Gonzales where they met with officers from the Gonzales Police Department. The initial investigation indicates Yetman was involved in an altercation with a female victim. During the altercation, an assault and battery reportedly took place.

The Gonzales Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Yetman, who was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on charges of domestic abuse-battery by strangulation and simple assault.

LSP reports Yetman was immediately placed on administrative leave and all law enforcement property was recovered while the investigation is pending.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Sheriff: Commercial-grade pill press, $1 million in illegal drugs seized

Latest News

Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 4, 2022
Sunshine and light winds around for the weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Colder nights ahead, plenty of sunshine for the weekend
Effective March 1, 2022, the assessment of late fees and the enforcement of service cut-offs...
Lake Charles updates water billing program