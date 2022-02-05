FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Freeze likely tonight, slowly warming the next few days

Our Gumbo forecast looks perfect with the colder weather (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a cold start to the morning our afternoon has shaped up to be a perfect one as sunshine has returned in full force and thankfully the winds have relaxed from yesterday. We’ll continue to see sunshine in the forecast for our Sunday and much of the upcoming week, however we will be dealing with cold nights ahead and freezes likely tonight for much of our area.

For those maybe cooking some gumbo or maybe even having some crawfish this evening it will be perfect to do so as the weather will remain clear and quiet. Make sure to grab the jacket or coat though as temperatures will be falling quickly this evening with clear skies and calm winds. Expect our temperatures to be in the middle 30′s for the early evening and that’s why it would be perfect to enjoy some warm soup, chili or Gumbo and the colder weather looks to stick around for a little. For tonight however you’ll need to protect the plants, pets and pipes as temperatures take the plunge into Sunday morning. Waking up many areas will be in the middle 20′s to the north of I-10 with upper 20′s along and just south. If you have had issues in the past with these temperatures you may want to let the faucets drip tonight and cover the outside pipes. We will see more sunshine for Sunday and some slightly warmer temperatures with highs reaching the middle to upper 50′s.

High pressure continues to remain our friend for the upcoming week as well helping to keep the rain away as well as letting warmer weather return. We will have to watch for a few fronts to work their way through the region throughout the week, but these will be dry fronts meaning no rain. The first of the fronts arrives late Monday and into Tuesday but we won’t see a big change in our temperatures as we head for the lower 60′s on Tuesday and eventually the middle 60′s for Wednesday. Our overnights could still lend to some frosty starts through Wednesday morning with lows in the lower to middle 30′s. That to will eventually come to an end as the high will slowly drift to the east with time and bring back southerly winds. Thankfully we should get close to normal by the end of the work week and better yet sunshine will continue to be abundant.

It’s hard press to find any chance of rain on the ten day forecast as a quiet weather pattern will continue to dominate. There is some back and forth as to next weekend as some models try to bring a few showers into the area ahead of a cold front, but others are not as bullish on the chances and keep it quiet. We’ll of course continue to monitor the forecast as it gets closer, but for now enjoy the wonderful weather we are going to see for Sunday and the upcoming week.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

