Feb. 2 #SWLApreps high school scores and highlights
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Highlights from Friday night’s high school basketball and soccer action across the area. Reported scores can be found below.
BOYS FINAL
Acadiana 51, Sam Houston 50
New Iberia 57, Barbe 52
Sulphur 69, Comeaux 41
Iowa 63, Westlake 45
St. Louis 68, South Beauregard 43
Hamilton Christian 57, Elton 38
Fairview 95, Elizabeth 61
GIRLS FINAL
Barbe 63, New Iberia 50
Sulphur 63, Comeaux 28
LaGrange 48, North Vermilion 32
Kinder 41, DeQuincy 39
Oakdale 75, Vinton 21
Lafayette Christian 74, Lady Tigers 50
Fairview 77, Elizabeth 45
St. Louis 68, South Beauregard 51
Merryville 72, Basile 33
Hathaway 82, Lacassine 46
LHSAA PLAYOFFS
(7) Barbe 0, (10) Lafayette 0 - Barbe wins PKs, 3-2
ACEL SOCCER SEMIFINAL
SWLA Home School 3, JPG 1
