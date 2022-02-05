50/50 Thursdays
Feb. 2 #SWLApreps high school scores and highlights

By Zach Nunez
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Highlights from Friday night’s high school basketball and soccer action across the area. Reported scores can be found below.

Please send scores to scores@kplctv.com.

BOYS FINAL

Acadiana 51, Sam Houston 50

New Iberia 57, Barbe 52

Sulphur 69, Comeaux 41

Iowa 63, Westlake 45

St. Louis 68, South Beauregard 43

Hamilton Christian 57, Elton 38

Fairview 95, Elizabeth 61

GIRLS FINAL

Barbe 63, New Iberia 50

Sulphur 63, Comeaux 28

LaGrange 48, North Vermilion 32

Kinder 41, DeQuincy 39

Oakdale 75, Vinton 21

Lafayette Christian 74, Lady Tigers 50

Fairview 77, Elizabeth 45

St. Louis 68, South Beauregard 51

Merryville 72, Basile 33

Hathaway 82, Lacassine 46

LHSAA PLAYOFFS

(7) Barbe 0, (10) Lafayette 0 - Barbe wins PKs, 3-2

ACEL SOCCER SEMIFINAL

SWLA Home School 3, JPG 1

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

