DeQuincy firefighter dies following crash

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 20-year-old Logan Copeland: a public servant, musician, McNeese student, and son among many things.

“Logan was the one that everybody loved on the fire department,” Captain Kyle Rainwater with the DeQuincy Fire Department. “He’s never made anyone mad. He was the jokester. There’s things that we’ve found in the station since he’s passed that have just made us bust out laughing. He was an awesome guy, a saint.”

The young man is also the son of DeQuincy Fire Chief Johnny Copeland.

“He joined the fire department to get closer to his dad,” Captain Rainwater said.

His passing has torn a hole in the DeQuincy community following his fatal car crash. A procession honoring his life drove down I-10 Friday afternoon. Louisiana State Police say the crash happened early Thursday morning on Highway 27 about three miles south of the city. Copeland was southbound when his vehicle crossed the center line and crashed into an oncoming pickup. While those in the pickup received minor to moderate injuries according to troopers, Copeland died of his injuries Friday.

“It was raining at the time of the crash - I’m not sure what the contributing factors were,” TFC Derek Senegal with Louisiana State Police said.

That’s all still under investigation according to Louisiana State Police. Crosses line Highway 27 marking lives lost on the stretch of the road.

“Highway 27 is just a heartbreaker road,” Captain Rainwater said. “It takes so many good lives all the time. We hate, we hate that road.”

Funeral services will be held over the weekend for Logan Copeland, for more info click here.

