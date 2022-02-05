Cowgirls picked to win Southland Conference

FRISCO, Texas – McNeese is the preseason favorite heading into the 2022 Southland Conference softball season, the league announced Friday morning. The 2022 softball preseason poll is presented by Adidas and was voted upon by head coaches and sports information directors from around the conference. Voting for one’s own school is not permitted.

The Cowgirls concluded preseason voting with 132 points and 12 first-place votes to claim the top spot on the preseason poll. McNeese claimed its seventh Southland Conference Tournament title in program history last season and earned a berth to the NCAA Tournament. The Cowgirls return six preseason all-conference selections, headlined by automatic first-team picks Chloe Gomez, Kaylee Lopez and Whitney Tate. Last season, Lopez led McNeese with a .409 batting average, in her 149 at bats she scored 15 runs on 61 hits, logged 13 doubles, 22 RBIs and stole four bases. Second-teamer Toni Perrin followed close behind logging a .317 batting average, racking up 27 runs on 44 hits, five doubles, a pair of triples and a home run.

Northwestern State checked in next at the No. 2 spot after receiving 120 points and a pair of first-place votes. The Lady Demons claimed two positions among the preseason all-conference rosters. Senior Cayla Jones was named to the first team at second base and sophomore Keely DuBois holds the shortstop position on the second team. DuBois picked off 36 runners, logged eight runs, three doubles, two homeruns and 23 RBIs in her 99 at bats in the 2021 season.

Southeastern claimed the third spot in preseason voting after racking up 113 points. The Lady Lions return a league-best seven preseason all-conference selections, headlined by first-teamers Lindsey Rizzo, Aeriyl Mass and Audrey Greely. SLU posted a 28-23 overall mark and 14-10 in Southland play last season.

HBU rounds out the top four after receiving 102 points. The Huskies landed fived preseason selections in first-team picks Caitlyn Brockway, Lyndie Swanson, Jasie Roberts and second-teamers Shelby Echols and Autumn Sydlik. HBU looks to Roberts who recorded a .336 batting average, logged 17 runs on 42 hits and 29 RBIs last season.

UIW stands in fifth with 84 points, just ahead of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (82) at sixth and Nicholls (81) at seventh.

The 2022 season gets underway Thursday, Feb. 10, with UIW hosting Cleveland State. The six other institutions begin their 2022 slates Friday, Feb. 11.

All roads lead to 2022 Southland Conference Tournament, which will be hosted by Southeastern Louisiana at North Oak Park in Hammond, La. The tournament field will consist of all seven teams and is scheduled for May 10-13. All games will be featured on ESPN+.

Coaches and SIDs Poll (first-place votes)

1. McNeese (12) - 132

2. Northwestern State (2) - 120

3. Southeastern - 113

4. HBU - 102

5. UIW - 84

6. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi - 82

7. Nicholls - 81

