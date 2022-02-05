83rd Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Finally making its return, the Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo is back this weekend in Lake Charles.

In 2022 we’ve already welcomed back many events that were disrupted by either the pandemic or hurricanes. This event has been well welcomed back to the community, as it has deep roots in Lake Charles, with this being its 83rd year.

“Its a really big family tradition in our area and so there’s generations and generations that come and exhibit animals,” LSU Ag county agent Jimmy Meaux said.

Throughout the day you can see animals like cattle, sheep, horses and more. Then when the evening rolls around, it’s show time for the rodeo!

Performers, contestants and spectators are putting on their best boots and stepping into the dirt to saddle up and rope in the long-awaited return of the rodeo.

“This community needs the rodeo with all that’s been going on with the hurricanes and with COVID and all the struggles that this part of our state has been through. I think the rodeo is going to be a welcomed break and opportunity to breath, let their hair down and enjoy some good clean entertainment,” Andy Stewart rodeo announcer said.

Entertainment that will nearly knock your boots off like Roman rider Dusty Dickerson.

“I was privileged enough to be here two years ago. And when I found out I got to come back this year, I was so excited. The fans here, the whole town, everyone was so welcoming and I’m so happy for the community and I’m so happy to be here,” Dickerson said.

The livestock show and rodeo runs through Feb. 3-5 with the rodeo each night at 7:30 p.m. For information about livestock events throughout the day, CLICK HERE.

