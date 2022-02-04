Two men accused of catalytic converter theft

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two men have been accused of catalytic converter theft, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit detectives received a complaint Monday, Jan. 31, in reference to a catalytic converter stolen off a truck that was parked at a boat launch in Vinton, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Kayla Vincent.

During the investigation, detectives were able to determine Kory J. Moss, 33, of, Sulphur, and William D. Hawkins, 34, of Kinder, were possibly responsible for the theft, according to Vincent.

During further investigation, on Wednesday, Feb. 2, detectives made contact with Moss at which time he confirmed he and Hawkins stole the catalytic converter off the truck and sold it, Vincent said.

Moss was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center, according to Vincent.

Vincent said later the same day, VCIU detectives issued a warrant for Hawkins’ arrest signed by Judge Tony Fazzio.

The following day, detectives traveled to Allen Parish to assist the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office in the execution of the arrest warrant, according to Vincent.

Detectives located Hawkins at his residence, and while speaking with him, he confirmed his involvement in the theft, according to Vincent.

He was arrested and booked into the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office Jail, according to Vincent.

During the execution for the arrest warrant, additional evidence was obtained at the residence that links Hawkins to additional catalytic converter thefts in Calcasieu Parish, Vincent said.

Vincent said Moss and Hawkins have been accused of theft from $5,000 to $25,000; and simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 to $5,000.

Judge Tony Fazzio set both their bonds at $20,000, according to Vincent.

During the execution of the arrest warrant, Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant and arrested Watkins on additional criminal charges, according to Vincent.

Vincent said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests and charges are likely.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.