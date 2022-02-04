SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 3, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 3, 2022.

Gary Dewane Sewell, 39, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Hershel Patrick Fontenot, 46, Lake Charles: Residential contractor fraud worth $25,000 or more.

Ledeshia Tiana Banks, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Cody Michael Ardoin, 34, Ragley: Contempt of court; contractor fraud under $25,000.

Charles Joesph Doyle, 45, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle worth under $5,000.

Ernest Jackson II, 59, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Quentin Arnell Brooks, 42, Lake Charles: Failure to notify as a sex offender.

Victoria Lanee Levier, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; out of state detainer.

Kenoe Cartelle Burd, 28, Baton Rouge: Domestic abuse.

Eric Matthew Hebert, 61, Lake Charles: Failure to stop or yield; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; littering; instate detainer.

Jimmy Lee Bellard, 61, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); escape; attempted theft under $5,000; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of marijuana (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia (7 charges); resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Jeremy Lyle Shafer, 43, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; must use headlights.

Megan Michelle Manuel, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Laura Adams Vincent, 53, Starks: Contempt of court (2 charges); battery of the infirm.

