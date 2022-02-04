Sheriff Mancuso warning citizens of reported scam

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Friday, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso issued a warning to residents regarding a reported scam that has recently resurfaced in the area.

Victims reported receiving a phone call stating a warrant has been issued for their arrest due to their failure to appear for jury duty, according to Mancuso.



The caller, who claims to be a deputy with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office or some other law enforcement agency, instructs the victim to purchase a prepaid card to void the warrant and avoid arrest, Mancuso said.

According to Mancuso, this is a scam.

According to the press release, Mancuso wants residents to know that the majority of the time a valid arrest warrant is served in person by law enforcement officials; however, in some circumstances, a law enforcement official may call you if you have a warrant but under no circumstance will that officer ever ask for money or any form of payment.

