50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

NPSO: Body found in Natchitoches area oxidation pond identified as missing LaSalle Parish man

The body recovered from an oxidation pond in Natchitoches has been identified as Joshua Lee...
The body recovered from an oxidation pond in Natchitoches has been identified as Joshua Lee Humphries.(NPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, the body of a man who was retrieved from an oxidation pond near the Payne subdivision in Natchitoches has been identified as a missing person from LaSalle Parish.

RELATED LINK: NPSO: Body recovered from Payne subdivision oxidation pond

The body was positively identified on Thursday as Joshua Lee Humphries, 35, of Trout, Louisiana by a Shreveport Forensic Pathologist.

NPSO said that the case has been ruled as a homicide, however, detectives are not releasing the cause of death at this time.

Humphries was reported missing by family to the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office on January 13, 2022. His abandoned vehicle was found in Natchitoches by police prior to him being reported as missing. He was known to possibly frequent the Alexandria area and possibly Natchitoches.

Detectives said Humphries’ body had been in the water for several days.

“We are making progress in the investigation, but due to sensitivity and confidentiality of our investigation no further information will be released at this time,” said Sheriff Wright.

Three search warrants have been executed at several undisclosed locations near Natchitoches.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Sheriff: Commercial-grade pill press, $1 million in illegal drugs seized

Latest News

Ezra Coutee (Source: Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office)
Man found guilty of raping woman over 70 years old
Victims reported receiving a phone call stating a warrant has been issued for their arrest due...
Sheriff Mancuso warning citizens of reported scam
COVID-19 in SWLA: Feb. 4, 2022
Officer injured in crash on Interstate 10 in Louisiana.
Louisiana police officer flips cruiser in heavy rain while responding to call