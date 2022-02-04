50/50 Thursdays
New HVACC rule changes may cause summer backlog

By Haley Weger
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - You may have pulled out your winter coat today, but you should also start planning for the summer heat now.

New HVAC federal regulations will be going into effect as soon as January 2023, but a local heating and air conditioning company is urging customers to change their system now to avoid even higher prices.

”I think everyone has seen these prices increases through the grocery stores, through every other item that they have. Air conditioning systems are no different,” says Innovative Air Solutions Owner Robert Currie.

He says supply chain issues and spiking prices are making it difficult to find what you need in a timely manner.

“We’ve had 5, 8% price increases in the last 13 months,” says Currie. “Which is a 40% price increase but there’s more fun yet to come.”

And new HVACC federal regulations are being set that will send those prices even higher.

Currie says, “We’re seeing two more price increases this year, that’s what our industry is anticipating, but we have something very interesting going on this year, that’s gonna start in January, and that’s gonna be an efficiency increase.”

And those higher efficiency units are currently backlogged for up to 6 months. That’s something that could affect customers as soon as this summer as manufacturers begin to make new units that will be up to standards.

So, if your unit is on the fritz, or even getting close, Ashla Taylor with Innovative Air Solutions says you may not want to wait much longer to replace it.

“If they’ve been holding off maybe since last summer and waiting till this summer, they don’t wanna do that,” says Taylor. “They wanna do it now, because demands also increase during the summer as we get busier.”

But the good news is that if your unit is still kicking, the new regulations are only going into place for newly manufactured HVACC’s.

Currie says, “We’re recommending folks who are considering replacing their units or they haven’t because of the storms, now is a really good time to start looking.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

New HVACC rule changes may cause summer backlog
