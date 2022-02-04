50/50 Thursdays
Nelson Elementary brings in over 8,000 canned donations

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Little ones with big hearts - students at Nelson Elementary are giving back to their community by bringing in donations by the thousands.

Nelson Elementary had a canned food drive, and the goods were packed and hauled to Manna Ministries, a local food pantry that helps serve the lake Charles community.

“Our community is still hurting so much with the daily struggles as well as hurricane repairs, insurance companies - the list goes on and on and so we are just so grateful and honored to be able to give back to our community and put some smiles on some faces,” kindergarten teacher Tara Parra said.

Parra said it was heartwarming to see children come to school with backpacks full of cans to donate.

“They genuinely have just a giving heart,” Parra said. “And I believe that’s how all of our students feel here at Nelson.”

The Barbe High School football team joined in the effort to load the trailer of all the donations.

“It’s good to see that the younger kids are providing and being able to give back,” football player Candyn Cordova said.

A total of 8,895 food items were brought in by the elementary students.

“Yes, when I walked up and she told me the total. This was the biggest amount that we ever had and it made me cry,” retired kindergarten teacher Barbra Lungaro said.

This canned food drive started 25 years ago with Lungaro for 100th day, and now the teachers who came after her have aspired to kept this tradition going.

The school’s well-met goal was for each class to bring in 100 cans, and one class surpassed the goal by bringing in nearly 1,300 items.

