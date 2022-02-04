50/50 Thursdays
Man found guilty of raping woman over 70 years old

Ezra Coutee (Source: Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office)
Ezra Coutee (Source: Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A man was found guilty in Beauregard Parish Thursday of the rape of a victim over 70 years old.

Ezra Coutee, 47, was arrested in May 2019 in connection with the April 20, 2019, rape.

Coutee entered the woman’s home without permission and raped her, according to information from the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Coutee was identified through DNA at the scene that was entered into the CODIS database, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Coutee was found guilty as charged on one count of first-degree rape, and found guilty of the lesser charge of unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling (instead of home invasion).

