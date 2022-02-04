50/50 Thursdays
Louisiana police officer flips cruiser in heavy rain while responding to call

Officer injured in crash on Interstate 10 in Louisiana.
Officer injured in crash on Interstate 10 in Louisiana.(Source: Slidell PD)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (KNOE) - Inclement weather is believed to have contributed to a single-vehicle crash in Louisiana involving a police officer.

According to Slidell police, the crash happened on Interstate 10 around 9:15 a.m. on Feb. 4, 2022.

They say the officer was responding to a call in heavy rain when he switched lanes and lost control of his vehicle.

Police say the car hit a guard rail and flipped over. The police car was heavily damaged in the crash.

The officer was wearing his seat belt and only suffered minor injuries.

Posted by Slidell Police Department on Friday, February 4, 2022

