FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Colder nights ahead, plenty of sunshine for the weekend

Perfect evening to cook up some Gumbo (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ve seen a few rain showers this afternoon with a little bit of snow flying for our northern parishes, but drier air is still working its way into the area and that will help to dry us out. Cloud cover will continue to stick around for the remainder of the evening and we can expect to slowly clear things out as we head into Saturday morning and that will allow temperatures to fall rather quickly. Areas of frost and freeze will be in the mix for the next few mornings, so you’ll need to keep an eye out for your plants and pets.

Sunshine and light winds around for the weekend (KPLC)

Temperatures this afternoon have remained very chilly with many areas struggling to reach the 40 degree mark as cloud cover and strong northerly winds have continued to bring in our cold air. For those that have any outdoor plans maybe heading out to the Rodeo or the Monster Trucks at the Civic Center you will want to make sure to bring the heavier coat as temperatures slowly cool. Wind chills will be a factor for the first half of the overnight as it will feel more like the 20′s at times, but some positive news is that winds relax a little heading into Saturday. Waking up in the morning expect many areas to the north to be back into the upper 20′s with lower 30′s for areas along and south of I-10. Sunshine will return for Saturday as highs will slowly climb back into the lower 50′s and that will be the start of a slow warming trend in the morning. We may have to deal with some frost or even a light freeze in the morning so for precaution reasons you may want to bring in the plants and pets for the night.

We'll see cold nights ahead with frost and freeze potentials (KPLC)

High pressure will continue to move overhead for the weekend and that will keep things nice and quiet with nothing but sunshine. We will still be dealing with cold nights though as frost and freezes look likely for both Saturday and Sunday mornings. For those who have any outdoors plans the weather looks to be just fine and if you like the warmer weather it will be back into the middle to upper 50′s for Sunday. Even into next week our drier weather looks to continue as a ridge sets up over us and that will be our best friend as a quiet pattern will settle in. Each afternoon will slowly warm with many areas reaching the lower to middle 60′s for afternoon highs.

Sunshine continues to be in the forecast next week (KPLC)

Looking into next week our rain chances will remain on the low side as high pressure will slowly work its way eastward with time. Moisture will slowly return by late week and that will bump up our overnight temperatures in the lower to middle 40′s. We’ll have to keep a close eye on the forecast towards next weekend as models are a little back and forth on rain chances returning or if we stay on the dry side. For now we will go with dry, but that could change so just keep an eye on the forecast as we get closer. Enjoy the sunshine for this weekend, but stay warm as we see some cold nights ahead.

We see some cooler air arriving for the next 6-10 days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

