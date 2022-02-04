FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Blustery cold today with little to no sunshine; a cool but sunny weekend returns

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cloudy and cold temperatures start the morning with temperatures in the 30s. While above freezing, wind chills in the 20s will make for a cold winter feel. The lack of sunshine and gusty winds will keep the cold feel in place through the afternoon. It’ll be a good day to stay indoors and make a pot of soup or gumbo and stay by a fireplace!

Tonight, skies will gradually clear out, allowing temperatures to drop a bit more than this morning, starting off in the upper 20s Saturday morning with wind chills in the lower 20s. Sunshine will be back for tomorrow allowing highs to reach the lower 50s by afternoon. Another freezing start to Sunday with lead to another sunny day with highs in the 50s.

Quiet weather for several days as our weather pattern remains calm through all of next week. A few clouds around Monday, otherwise look for sunny weather for most all of next week with morning lows in the 30s and daytime highs in the middle to upper 50s, finally warming back into the 60s for highs by mid-week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

