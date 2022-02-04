DeQuincy man dies following two-vehicle crash Thursday morning

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - A DeQuincy man has died following a two-vehicle crash on LA 27 Thursday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle, serious-injury crash on LA Hwy 27, about three miles south of Dequincy, shortly after 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D Spokesman Derek Senegal.

The crash ultimately claimed the life of Logan Copeland, 20, of Dequincy, according to Senegal.

The initial investigation revealed a 2019 Honda Civic, driven by Copeland, was traveling south on LA 27, and for unknown reasons, Copeland failed to maintain control of his vehicle and crossed the center line into the opposing lane of travel, according to Senegal.

At the same time, the driver of a 2013 Ford pickup truck was traveling north on LA 27, Senegal said.

Senegal said the driver of the Ford attempted to avoid the crash but struck the front passenger side of the Honda.

Copeland, who was properly restrained, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to Senegal.

The driver and passenger of the Ford were both properly restrained and sustained minor to moderate injuries, Senegal said.

Senegal said impairment is not suspected but toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

Troop D was notified that Copeland had succumbed to his injuries on Friday, Feb. 4, according to Senegal.

According to a post from the DeQuincy Fire Department’s Facebook page Thursday, Copeland is a firefighter and the son of the DeQuincy fire chief.

The crash remains under investigation, according to Senegal.

