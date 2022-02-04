Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: Feb. 4, 2022

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

The update for Friday, Feb. 4, includes a backlog of 1,967 cases reported to the state that largely impacted Region 5, according to the LDH.

In a statement on the COVID-19 dashboard, the LDH said, “In accordance with CDC methodology, total and new reinfections are now included in statewide total and new cases.”

Regional and parish data now includes reinfection data, according to the LDH.

New reinfections are included in new case counts.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 68% of cases from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26 and 57% of deaths from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26.

Vaccination data consist of the latest update from the LDH.

According to the LDH’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, Region 5 has the lowest percentage of its 2018 population data completely vaccinated.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 7,201 new cases.

· 995 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 64 new deaths.

· 1821 patients hospitalized (70 fewer than previous update).

· 71% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 51.36 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 2,318 new cases.

· 350 new reinfections

· 0 new deaths.

· 114 patients hospitalized (3 fewer than previous update).

· 38.75 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 1,995 new cases.

· 291 new reinfections

· 0 new deaths.

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 62 new cases.

· 10 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 29.61 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 195 new cases.

· 39 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.92 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 23 new cases.

· 4 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 33.05 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 43 new cases.

· 6 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 39.98 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 226 new cases.

· 36 new reinfections.

· 1 new death.

· 33.62 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 521 active cases among inmates.

· 31 active cases among staff members.

