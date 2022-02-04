50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Amazon increasing price of Prime membership

Amazon is raising the price of its annual Prime membership to $139.
Amazon is raising the price of its annual Prime membership to $139.(Amazon)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Prepare to pay more money if you want to keep your Amazon Prime membership.

The company announced Thursday its subscription prices are rising to $20, making it $139 a year.

A monthly version will also cost $2 more.

Amazon says the increase is due to expanded services like Prime Video and same-day shipping.

The company also cites rising labor and transportation costs are affecting its goods and industries.

Amazon hasn’t raised the prime subscription fee since 2018.

The cost went up $20 that year

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Sheriff: Commercial-grade pill press, $1 million in illegal drugs seized

Latest News

FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
Surging omicron cases and worker shortage likely hurt hiring
It will combine aspects of a traditional operating room with the hospital’s cardiology lab,...
CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital announces hybrid operating room
Greg McMichael stands to be recognized during jury selection for the trial of he and his son...
Greg McMichael won’t plead to hate crime in Arbery death
The “Restore Louisiana” project is being re-launched by the Louisiana Office of Community...
“Restore Louisiana” project re-launched for homes damaged in Laura and Delta