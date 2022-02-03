Woman arrested and booked into jail in connection with death of her mother

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -It started with an argument and ended with one woman dead and her daughter under arrest. According to deputies it was an argument that lingered throughout the day.

It happened near Iowa but in rural Jeff Davis Parish where deputies say four generations of family were staying in one house.

The heartbroken mother of the woman who died furnished a picture of her daughter and granddaughter from 20 years ago saying her daughter, 42-year-old April Springs, still looked the same.

Springs’ daughter, Savannah Lawrence has been arrested and booked on a charge of manslaughter.

The violence happened at the end of the driveway on Pousson Road.

Jeff Davis Chief Deputy Chris Ivey says the mother of the victim saw the aftermath.

“The complainant said there was an argument outside. And when she went out there the daughter and the grand daughter were gone and there was a large amount of blood in the roadway. So, that’s when she called the sheriff’s office,” said Ivey.

Calcasieu Deputies contacted Jeff Davis when Springs was brought to a local hospital with severe injuries.

“A female had been brought into St. Patrick hospital and she was deceased. So, it then changed from a disturbance call to a homicide,” he said.

Ivey says the daughter was gathering her things and trying to leave the home when the violence erupted.

“Apparently the mother tried to stop her from leaving and was struck by the vehicle or was knocked down by it and had an injury to her head that turned out to be fatal,” said Ivey.

The victim’s mother says the vehicle involved was left at her residence.

“Apparently the daughter and her husband were there. They loaded her up in the car and transported her to the hospital,” he said.

Doctors contacted authorities to let them know Springs had been brought in with severe injuries.

The Springs’ mother says she will ask for additional charges against her granddaughter for pushing and shoving her, inside the home.

At last word, Lawrence was in jail with bond set at $100,000.

It will be up to the district attorney or a grand jury to determine whether formal charges should be filed against Lawrence.

