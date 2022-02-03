50/50 Thursdays
University of Alabama defensive coordinator arrested for DUI; releases statement

Pete Golding arrested for DUI
Pete Golding arrested for DUI(Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was arrested early Thursday morning for DUI according to Northport Police.

Northport PD Assist Chief Keith Carpenter says Stephen Thomas Golding also known as Pete Golding, was arrested at 1 a.m. and booked into the Tuscaloosa Co. jail.

Golding released this statement Thursday afternoon:

”I am deeply sorry for the actions that led to my arrest last night. I sincerely apologize to my family, everyone in our organization, including our players, Coach Saban, the staff, The University of Alabama, and our fans. Regardless of the outcome of this pending investigation, I did not uphold the values I have for myself and the values of the Alabama football program. I am committed to learning and growing from this mistake and I will work to earn back the trust of those who I have disappointed.”

9/28/21 MFB Practice Alabama Defensive Coordinator / Inside Linebackers Coach Pete Golding...
9/28/21 MFB Practice Alabama Defensive Coordinator / Inside Linebackers Coach Pete Golding Photo by Kent Gidley(Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athleti)

Alabama Athletics released the following statement:

“Alabama Athletics is aware of the incident involving Pete Golding. We are mindful of the seriousness of the situation and will continue to gather more information to address this personnel matter.”

Golding has been with the University of Alabama since 2018.

