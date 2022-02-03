SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 2, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 2, 2022.

Jared Lynn Doyle, 33, DeRidder: CDS II possession; drug paraphernalia.

Johnnric Legale Gillie, 30, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; criminal trespass; disturbing the peace.

Myron James Murrell, 38, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; forgery; theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; CDS II possession.

Gordon Dewayne Parler, 48, Sulphur: Residential contractor fraud of $1,000 or more but less than $5,000.

Michael Joseph Vespa, 69, Lake Charles: Second-offense failure to register as a sex offender; failure to pay annual registration as a sex offender.

April Shae Ross, 31, Orange, Texas: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000.

James Anthony Johnson, 52, Lake Charles: Second-offense failure to register as a sex offender.

Richard D. Zamora, 52, Wallis, Texas: 4 counts of residential contractor fraud $5,000 or more but less than $25,000; 2 counts of residential contractor fraud $25,000 or more; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; issuing worthless checks $5,000 or more, but less than $25,000; instate detainer.

Jennifer Lynn Book, 40, DeQuincy: Cruelty to juveniles.

Joshua Glenn Abshire, 37, Lake Charles: CDS II possession; instate detainer.

Kory James Moss, 33, Sulphur: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; Simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000.

Dina Dena Boone, 26, Westlake: Theft of a firearm; contempt of court.

Cody Ray White, 33, Sulphur: Theft of a firearm; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jon Dalton McCarty, 28, DeQuincy: 4 counts of fire-raising on lands of another by criminal negligence.

Joseph Edward Coffman, 42, Lake Charles: CDS I possession; drug paraphernalia; simple cruelty to animals; CDS II possession.

Luis Enrique Garay, 28, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer.

Shylan Coy Somers, 47, Monroe: Contempt of court; CDS II possession; CDS IV possession.

James Carroll Mayo, 38, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; first-offense operating while intoxicated; CDS I possession with intent.

Chad Dustin Gore, 42, Starks: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Nathaniel H. Sapp, 44, Iowa: Criminal trespass; resisting a police officer with force or violence; battery of a police officer.

Devin Jerome Jack, 32, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery by strangulation.

James Keith Briley, 43, Lake Charles: CDS II possession; drug paraphernalia.

Leon James Griffin, 25, Lake Charles: CDS I possession with intent; CDS IV possession with intent; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of drugs.

Tyler James Lachapelle, 27, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; first-offense possession of synthetic marijuana; battery of a police officer; simple escape.

