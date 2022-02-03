SOWELA working to restore buildings damaged by Laura

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It has now been 524 days since Hurricane Laura roared ashore and turned life upside down in Southwest Louisiana.

While full recovery is a long way down the road, there are some encouraging signs - including the restoration of a building on the SOWELA campus.

Here at SOWELA, the arts and humanities building has been rebuilt, opening in time for spring semester classes; though, fine-tuning is still taking place.

“It feels like the campus that was before the hurricanes,” Facility Planning and Management Director Adam Reed said. “So, it’s nice to see that we get back to some kind of normalcy and that we can see a campus together that can really focus on learning and progress in the area.”

Reed said this project in total cost nearly $11 million.

“There was some redesign to harden the exterior shell of the building, and then also, that includes our windows - are now hurricane, high wind resistant,” Reed said.

Reed said the hurricane posed as a unique opportunity to make improvements to the new building so it is more resilient in preparation for future storms.

“With that unique opportunity, we did see how the building was affected from the hurricane,” Reed said.

Now, the new structure and foundation of the building is done but desk and chairs are still being unboxed and put together.

Hybrid classes are underway in the new building, but common spaces, like the campus library, are still under interior construction.

SOWELA has other projects in the works, including repairing their “Calcasieu building” and adding on their “culinary, gaming & hospitality building.”

