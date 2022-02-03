Senior community in Welsh receives late Christmas gift

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A group of residents at Bayou Villa were all smiles Wednesday morning after receiving a late Christmas gift.

This past holiday season, Henderson Family Enterprises and Catholic Charities raised thousands to donate furniture to the senior community in Welsh.

A senior community in Welsh, bound together after many lost their houses in the hurricanes, where some are still living in almost empty rooms.

A furniture donation brought them one step closer to normal.

“I’m just full of joy,” Bayou Villa resident Brenda Hudson said.

Hudson came from a home damaged by Hurricane Laura and has been living at the Bayou Villa for two months.

She had very little furniture after most of her belongings were swept away or ruined in the storm and was left with just her recliner and kitchen table to bring to her new apartment.

She said the apartment was able to provide her with some necessities such as silverware and other things to get by, but she was still missing important things, mainly a bed.

Now, thanks to Henderson Family Enterprises and Catholic Charities, she has a brand new room.

Karen Henderson and Kelly Hurt are both part of the Henderson group and said it is so rewarding to be able to give back to the community that has provided so much for them.

“We are just so grateful that we have the opportunity to give back to the community,” Henderson said.

Henderson chooses a charity each Christmas to give back to.

“It is a wonderful feeling. It’s so nice to be able to be a blessing, to help the community, to make someone’s life better,” Hurt said.

They brought in beds, mattresses and other household items for the residents.

“So we raised a little over $4,000,” Hurt said. “So, we were able to provide a bunch of needs that these elderly needed in the community.”

Thanks to that money, Brenda’s apartment feels even more like a home now.

“I’m just - I’m just happy. My prayers are being answered. I’m just happy,” Hudson said.

Henderson Family Enterprises, with the help of Catholic Charities, were able to provide and set up furniture for five residents, including Hudson.

