Missing police chief found in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Officials with Louisiana State Police said Harry Brignac, 74, the former police chief of French Settlement, was found in the Lake Charles area by troopers on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

The clock was ticking as family and friends feared they were running out of time to find 74-year-old Harry Brignac. State police say he suffers from a medical condition requiring daily medication, and he left that medicine behind.

A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday morning for the former police chief as the search entered its second day.

”We’re searching high and low,” Assistant Police Chief Lawrence Callender said. “We’re hoping that somebody runs across him at a grocery store, a gas station gassing up his vehicle. That’s what we’re hoping for. Maybe he’s just decided, as they say in Australia, to have a walk about and went to a hotel.”

That’s exactly where the search led investigators - to a room at L’Auberge.

”We let the state police know, filled out a Silver Alert to go to the state police, thinking maybe he didn’t go much further, and turns out he hadn’t went a whole lot further,” Assistant Chief Callender said. “He went all the way west and all the way to Lake Charles. I guess he got tired.”

Brignac’s vehicle was found in the parking lot of L’Auberge and he was found safely inside the hotel room.

Brignac served as police chief of French Settlement for seven terms after first being elected in 1988. However, he resigned in October 2018 following two malfeasance charges. Records show he entered a plea of no contest to one felony count of malfeasance in office in 2019 and was given a suspended sentence and placed on probation for one year.

State police say Brignac was being “medically evaluated” Wednesday afternoon after troopers located him.

