50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Missing police chief found in Lake Charles

By Jennifer Lott
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Officials with Louisiana State Police said Harry Brignac, 74, the former police chief of French Settlement, was found in the Lake Charles area by troopers on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

The clock was ticking as family and friends feared they were running out of time to find 74-year-old Harry Brignac. State police say he suffers from a medical condition requiring daily medication, and he left that medicine behind.

A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday morning for the former police chief as the search entered its second day.

”We’re searching high and low,” Assistant Police Chief Lawrence Callender said. “We’re hoping that somebody runs across him at a grocery store, a gas station gassing up his vehicle. That’s what we’re hoping for. Maybe he’s just decided, as they say in Australia, to have a walk about and went to a hotel.”

That’s exactly where the search led investigators - to a room at L’Auberge.

”We let the state police know, filled out a Silver Alert to go to the state police, thinking maybe he didn’t go much further, and turns out he hadn’t went a whole lot further,” Assistant Chief Callender said. “He went all the way west and all the way to Lake Charles. I guess he got tired.”

Brignac’s vehicle was found in the parking lot of L’Auberge and he was found safely inside the hotel room.

Brignac served as police chief of French Settlement for seven terms after first being elected in 1988. However, he resigned in October 2018 following two malfeasance charges. Records show he entered a plea of no contest to one felony count of malfeasance in office in 2019 and was given a suspended sentence and placed on probation for one year.

State police say Brignac was being “medically evaluated” Wednesday afternoon after troopers located him.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Sheriff: Commercial-grade pill press, $1 million in illegal drugs seized

Latest News

Talks of a canopy for arrival and departures at Lake Charles Regional Airport has been on the...
Lake Charles Regional Airport to receive funding through the CARES Act
Officials with Louisiana State Police said Harry Brignac, 74, the former police chief of French...
Missing police chief found in Lake Charles
A large group of equality advocates from different organizations gathered outside the Louisiana...
Second day of special redistricting session starts with calls for equality
File photo of the Louisiana State Capitol
Second day of special redistricting session starts with calls for equality