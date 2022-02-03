McNeese places six Cowgirls on Southland preseason softball teams

FRISCO, Texas – McNeese placed six players on the Southland Conference preseason softball teams, the league announced Thursday morning. With four players on the first team, McNeese has the most first-team athletes out of the eight SLC universities.

First-team selections include sophomore catcher Chloe Gomez, junior utility Kaylee Lopez, sophomore utility Jil Poullard, and sophomore pitcher Whitney Tate. Second-team picks include senior outfielder Toni Perrin and sophomore pitcher Ashley Vallejo.

As a freshman, Gomez made the All-SLC (2021/3rd team), All-Louisiana (Honorable Mention), and SLC Commissioner’s Honor Roll (2021). The Spring Texas native produced a .279 batting average and is credited with 39 hits, 21 RBI, and 22 runs.

Lopez, a native of Indian Bayou, La., has been awarded the All-SLC (2021/2nd team), (2019/3rd team), 2021 SLC All-Tournament, All-Louisiana (2021), SLC All-Academic (2021/2nd team), and SLC Commissioner’s Honor Roll (2021, 2020, 2019). Lopez’s .409 batting average paced the 2021 Cowgirls and is ranked sixth in program history.

Moss Bluff native Pollard made the 2021 All-SLC second team and the SLC Commissioner’s Honor Roll (2021, 2020). During her freshman season in 2021, Poullard produced a .280 batting average and 20 RBIs. Poullard was third on the team with 46 hits and 21 stolen bases

Whitney Tate who hails from Columbia, LA made the 2021 second All-SLC team, was 2021 SLC Tournament MVP All-Louisiana 1st team, SLC All-Academic (2021/1st team) and SLC Commissioner’s Honor Roll (2021, 2020). During her 2021 freshman season, Tate led the team in wins (14-8), a team-low 2.08 ERA, five shutouts and 148.0 innings pitched.

Perrin earned a spot on the SLC All-Tournament Team (2021), Commissioner’s Honor Roll (2021), and All-SLC (Hon. Mention/2019). The outfielder from Reserve, LA led the 2021 Cowgirls with 28 stolen bases, tied for a team-high with two triples, and was second on the team with a .317 batting average.

Vallejo is second in program history with 11 innings pitched during a single game. As a Freshman, the New Waverly native posted a 7-7 record, 2.86 ERA, and was second on the team with 71 strikeouts.

Southland Conference Preseason Softball Teams