McNeese places six Cowgirls on Southland preseason softball teams

By McNeese Sports Information
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FRISCO, Texas – McNeese placed six players on the Southland Conference preseason softball teams, the league announced Thursday morning. With four players on the first team, McNeese has the most first-team athletes out of the eight SLC universities.

First-team selections include sophomore catcher Chloe Gomez, junior utility Kaylee Lopez, sophomore utility Jil Poullard, and sophomore pitcher Whitney Tate. Second-team picks include senior outfielder Toni Perrin and sophomore pitcher Ashley Vallejo.

As a freshman, Gomez made the All-SLC (2021/3rd team), All-Louisiana (Honorable Mention), and SLC Commissioner’s Honor Roll (2021). The Spring Texas native produced a .279 batting average and is credited with 39 hits, 21 RBI, and 22 runs.

Lopez, a native of Indian Bayou, La., has been awarded the All-SLC (2021/2nd team), (2019/3rd team), 2021 SLC All-Tournament, All-Louisiana (2021), SLC All-Academic (2021/2nd team), and SLC Commissioner’s Honor Roll (2021, 2020, 2019). Lopez’s .409 batting average paced the 2021 Cowgirls and is ranked sixth in program history.

Moss Bluff native Pollard made the 2021 All-SLC second team and the SLC Commissioner’s Honor Roll (2021, 2020). During her freshman season in 2021, Poullard produced a .280 batting average and 20 RBIs. Poullard was third on the team with 46 hits and 21 stolen bases

Whitney Tate who hails from Columbia, LA made the 2021 second All-SLC team, was 2021 SLC Tournament MVP All-Louisiana 1st team, SLC All-Academic (2021/1st team) and SLC Commissioner’s Honor Roll (2021, 2020). During her 2021 freshman season, Tate led the team in wins (14-8), a team-low 2.08 ERA, five shutouts and 148.0 innings pitched.

Perrin earned a spot on the SLC All-Tournament Team (2021), Commissioner’s Honor Roll (2021), and All-SLC (Hon. Mention/2019). The outfielder from Reserve, LA led the 2021 Cowgirls with 28 stolen bases, tied for a team-high with two triples, and was second on the team with a .317 batting average.

Vallejo is second in program history with 11 innings pitched during a single game. As a Freshman, the New Waverly native posted a 7-7 record, 2.86 ERA, and was second on the team with 71 strikeouts.

Southland Conference Preseason Softball Teams

First Team
Name School Pos. Class Hometown
Caitlyn Brockway* HBU 1B Jr. Tomball, Texas
Cayla Jones* Northwestern State 2B Sr. Missouri City, Texas
Lindsey Rizzo* Southeastern 3B Sr. Watson, La.
Ashleigh Sgambelluri Texas A&M-Corpus Christi SS Jr. Benbrook, Texas
Chloe Gomez* McNeese C So. Spring, Texas
Kaylee Lopez* McNeese DP Jr. Indian Bayou, La.
Jil Poullard* McNeese OF So. Moss Bluff, La.
Audrey Greely* Southeastern OF So. Geismar, La.
Aeriyl Mass* Southeastern OF Sr. Lake Charles, La.
Pal Egan* Texas A&M-Corpus Christi OF Jr. Bakersfield, Calif.
Lyndie Swanson* HBU P R-Fr. Katy, Texas
Whitney Tate* McNeese P So. Columbia, La.
Jasie Roberts* HBU UT R-Fr. Pasadena, Texas

Second Team
Name School Pos. Class Hometown
Haley Morse Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 1B So. Mansfield, Texas
Shelby Echols HBU 2B So. Pearland, Texas
Autumn Sydlik HBU 3B Jr. Spring, Texas
Keely DuBois Northwestern State SS So. Robeline, La.
Bailey Krolczyk Southeastern C So. Corpus Christi, Texas
Lexi Johnson Southeastern DP So. Reserve, La.
Toni Perrin McNeese OF Sr. Reserve, La.
Cam Goodman Southeastern OF So. Marrero, La.
Alexandria Torres Texas A&M-Corpus Christi OF So. San Antonio, Texas
Ashley Vallejo McNeese P So. New Waverly, Texas
Heather Zumo* Southeastern P Sr. Baton Rouge, La.
Beatriz Lara Texas A&M-Corpus Christi P Jr. Orange Grove, Texas
Melise Gossen Nicholls UT Jr. Rayne, La.
*Member of 2021 Southland All-Conference Teams

