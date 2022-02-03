McNeese coach Gary Goff breaks down 2022 signing class

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In his first signing class as the head coach of the McNeese Cowboys, Gary Goff was out looking for talent and not so much need being that he’s never seen this group of Pokes on the field.

“Overall really excited about these young men joining the program here I think we got some great talent,” said Goff. “We got five all-state players numerous number of all-district players and guys that are pretty dynamic and can play multiple positions.”

Among those players are the big fellas in the trenches. McNeese signed six offensive linemen and four on defense to help bolster the foundation of the team.

“We found some really good high school players that we can develop that are going to be really good players for us. A few of them might contribute early, but if you look at this portal the crazy world, we live in right now it can be an NAIA player, a DII player, or FCS player as soon as the offensive lineman gets into the portal, they’ve got multiple offers,” Goff said. “So that’s why you see us focusing right there on the offensive line and defensive line those are guys that we have to kind of develop in the program a little and be very successful with them down the road.”

Another position group the Cowboys focused on was the secondary. With all-conference defensive backs, Andre Sam and Colby Richardson entering the transfer portal this offseason, Goff made it a priority.

“I think getting the two mid-year guys right off the bat Jermaine McMillan from Central Florida and Tyler Barnes from Southern Miss is a big addition right there since we lost two really good safeties, but then we signed some young guys Crajaun Bennett from Iowa I mean he’s a 10.7 100-meter guy and he can flat out fly,” said Goff.

Goff is aiming to create a foundation and a new standard that starts in the local dirt.

“It’s got to be a culture it’s got to be some values some standards, holding each other accountable,” said Goff. “It’s got be about the personal well-being of that individual and then football all together, so you know I think establishing that culture and getting to these young men that are really from our region,” Goff added. “Some from right here in Lake Charles almost all of them from right here in southwest Louisiana area so I think that’s a big part of it.”

