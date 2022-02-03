50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Lamar State College Orange approved as Louisiana degree-granting instituition

Ron E. Lewis Library at Lamar State College Orange.
Ron E. Lewis Library at Lamar State College Orange.(Lamar State College Orange)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Thursday, Lamar State College Orange announced that the State of Louisiana’s Board of Regents renewed LSCO’s biennial licensure, continuing LSCO’s status as a Louisiana degree-granting institution from Dec. 15, 2021, through Dec. 15, 2023.

According to the college, this approval allows LSCO to offer courses, clinical education, and degrees that are fully recognized by the State of Louisiana.

For students in the pharmacy technology, emergency medical technician, dental assisting, and phlebotomy programs, this means that LSCO students can sit for their Louisiana accreditations in their respective fields and have their coursework and clinical work recognized as fulfilled for their accreditation, according to the college.

“Our ability to serve our students as a Louisiana degree-granting institution is a game-changer for our Texas students who wish to work in Louisiana after college, and for our Louisiana students who find the classes at LSCO closer, more convenient, and more cost-effective. This is a rare occurrence for a Texas institution to be recognized by the State of Louisiana, and we couldn’t be prouder,” President of Lamar State College Orange Dr. Tom Johnson said.

According to the college, the State of Louisiana approved the biennial licensure for Lamar State College Orange for the first time in 2019.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Sheriff: Commercial-grade pill press, $1 million in illegal drugs seized

Latest News

CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital.
St. Patrick Hospital to add hybrid operating room with $2 million donation
File photo
Family of Ronald Greene to speak in response to governor’s comments
Wind chill values will remain an issue with gusty breezes tonight
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Colder air rushing in tonight, sunshine returns for the weekend
Boil advisory issued for parts of Sulphur