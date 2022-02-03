Lamar State College Orange approved as Louisiana degree-granting instituition

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Thursday, Lamar State College Orange announced that the State of Louisiana’s Board of Regents renewed LSCO’s biennial licensure, continuing LSCO’s status as a Louisiana degree-granting institution from Dec. 15, 2021, through Dec. 15, 2023.

According to the college, this approval allows LSCO to offer courses, clinical education, and degrees that are fully recognized by the State of Louisiana.

For students in the pharmacy technology, emergency medical technician, dental assisting, and phlebotomy programs, this means that LSCO students can sit for their Louisiana accreditations in their respective fields and have their coursework and clinical work recognized as fulfilled for their accreditation, according to the college.

“Our ability to serve our students as a Louisiana degree-granting institution is a game-changer for our Texas students who wish to work in Louisiana after college, and for our Louisiana students who find the classes at LSCO closer, more convenient, and more cost-effective. This is a rare occurrence for a Texas institution to be recognized by the State of Louisiana, and we couldn’t be prouder,” President of Lamar State College Orange Dr. Tom Johnson said.

According to the college, the State of Louisiana approved the biennial licensure for Lamar State College Orange for the first time in 2019.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.