Lake Charles Regional Airport to build canopies with CARES Act funding

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Talks of a canopy for arrival and departures at Lake Charles Regional Airport has been on the agenda for quite some time, but when building the terminal, the project was cut from the budget.

“One of the complaints that we received early on was the fact that we did not have canopies over the roadways in order to allow people to unload their luggage and such outside of the elements,” Executive Director Heath Allen said.

Board members addressed the problem with a smaller canopy, but Allen explains, it just didn’t do the job.

“It was always in the plan, and then we did a sort of a stop gap with a smaller canopy in the center of the building, but it never functioned to what we ultimately wanted,” Allen said.

The project has been re-bid four times. According to Allen, the pandemic and hurricanes raised the price out of budget, but the most recent funding of $1 million from the CARES Act, is specifically allotted to finish funding the canopies. Other federal funding the airport received has helped with a new general aviation terminal building, new hangars and other improvements.

“So, we will have new canopies that will span all three lanes of traffic, both on the arrivals and departure side of the terminal building,” Allen said. “Hopefully, by the end of 2022, we will be pretty much finished with this project.”

Allen said construction should start in the next several weeks, and will cause minimum disruption to the parking lot.

