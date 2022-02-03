Police: Lake Arthur woman arrested after bullets strike house

Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Arthur woman was arrested after a call of shots fired on Jan. 31, authorities said.

Corneisha Solomon, 21, is accused of firing shots after an argument with her boyfriend, according to information from the Lake Arthur Police Department.

Arriving officers found several spent rounds on the ground and learned that one house had struck a house, going through the walls, according to the information from the police department.

Solomon was released on $25,000 bond, according to authorities.

Solomon faces counts of:

Aggravated criminal damage to property

Aggravated assault with a firearm

Illegal carrying/discharge of a firearm

Possession of marijuana (14 grams or less)

