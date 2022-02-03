50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Police: Lake Arthur woman arrested after bullets strike house

Corneisha Solomon, 21, is accused of firing shots after an argument with her boyfriend,...
Corneisha Solomon, 21, is accused of firing shots after an argument with her boyfriend, according to information from the Lake Arthur Police Department. Arriving officers found several spent rounds on the ground and learned that one house had struck a house, going through the walls, according to the information from the police department.(Jeff Davis Parish Jail)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Arthur woman was arrested after a call of shots fired on Jan. 31, authorities said.

Corneisha Solomon, 21, is accused of firing shots after an argument with her boyfriend, according to information from the Lake Arthur Police Department.

Arriving officers found several spent rounds on the ground and learned that one house had struck a house, going through the walls, according to the information from the police department.

Solomon was released on $25,000 bond, according to authorities.

Solomon faces counts of:

  • Aggravated criminal damage to property
  • Aggravated assault with a firearm
  • Illegal carrying/discharge of a firearm
  • Possession of marijuana (14 grams or less)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Sheriff: Commercial-grade pill press, $1 million in illegal drugs seized

Latest News

22-year-old Savannah Lawrence was booked into the Jeff Davis Jail on a charge of manslaughter
Woman arrested and booked into jail in connection with death of her mother
While full recovery is a long way down the road, there are some encouraging signs - including...
SOWELA working to restore buildings damaged by Laura
While full recovery is a long way down the road, there are some encouraging signs - including...
VIDEO: SOWELA working to restore buildings damaged by Laura
Raymond Louis Williams
VPSO: Jonesville man charged with 1st-degree rape in domestic violence case