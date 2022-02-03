FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Colder air rushing in tonight, sunshine returns for the weekend

We'll be back into the upper 30's by late evening (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our cold front has passed through earlier this morning bringing showers and heavy downpours for the morning commute and now for the evening drive we are focusing on breezy and colder conditions. We’ll continue to see colder air returning for tonight and the next several evenings with frost and freeze potentials starting Friday night through the start of next week. Thankfully our rain chances will continue to decrease through the overnight hours and the return of sunshine as we head into the weekend.

Winds will gust upwards of 30 mph at times this evening (KPLC)

Believe it or not temperatures this morning were in the upper 60′s close to 70 near midnight and then are cold front swung through the region and that has quickly dropped temperatures into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s this afternoon. Winds have also picked up in intensity with sustained winds 15-20 mph with gust approaching 30 mph and those will stick around for the evening and that will mean our wind chills will be in the 20′s at times especially heading into Friday morning. If you have plans on heading out this evening or tonight make sure to bundle up as temperatures will be falling into the middle to upper 30′s by the time we reach the late evening hours. For Friday our forecast doesn’t get much better as cloud cover will continue to stick around and temperatures remain well below average with highs only in the middle 40′s. We will have to watch for frost and freeze issues as we head into Friday night and Saturday morning so those with plants and pets you may want to bring those inside to keep them protected.

Wind chill values will remain an issue with gusty breezes tonight (KPLC)

High pressure will begin to build in for the weekend, which will bring back sunshine for both Saturday as well as Sunday. Temperatures will remain below average with many areas in the lower 50′s on Saturday and middle 50′s for Sunday. Outdoor plans look to be just fine as rain won’t be any issue for the next week or so, which will be great news as temperatures will slowly begin to warm. Cold nights will be a factor through the weekend and even into early next week as lows are close to freezing or just below through Wednesday of next week. There will be a few fronts that try and make their way through the area through early next week, however these fronts will be dry as they move through our area meaning there will be no rain. Thankfully temperatures won’t be fluctuating too much and in fact warmer weather looks likely for much of next week.

Temperatures slowly warm as we head into next week (KPLC)

Normally this time of year we are sitting in the middle 60′s for the afternoon, but with the latest model guidance it may be the middle to end of next week before we can warm things up close to those temperatures. Good news is that rain doesn’t look to be a factor through much of next week as high pressure suppresses most of our rainfall south over the Gulf. For now we need to stay warm out there as temperatures will be cold the next few evenings before we warm up heading into next week.

Sunshine returns by the weekend and for next week (KPLC)

Slightly below average temperatures over the next 6-10 days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

