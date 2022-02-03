FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front moving through; rainy morning ahead of a fast drop in temperatures

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Expect rain to impact your morning commute as a strong Arctic cold front continues to move in to Southwest Louisiana through the morning. Nothing severe with any of the storms, but some occasionally heavy downpours will quickly move through. Temperatures will quickly drop into the 50s and 40s through the morning hours and by late-afternoon continue to drop into the lower 40s. Showers end tonight and there is no threat of any icy roads in Southwest Louisiana, so there will be no travel difficulties for our area tonight or tomorrow. Friday will be blustery and cold all day tomorrow with highs in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s! Sunshine returns for the weekend but it stays cool both Saturday and Sunday.

