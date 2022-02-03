50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front moving through; rainy morning ahead of a fast drop in temperatures

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Expect rain to impact your morning commute as a strong Arctic cold front continues to move in to Southwest Louisiana through the morning. Nothing severe with any of the storms, but some occasionally heavy downpours will quickly move through. Temperatures will quickly drop into the 50s and 40s through the morning hours and by late-afternoon continue to drop into the lower 40s. Showers end tonight and there is no threat of any icy roads in Southwest Louisiana, so there will be no travel difficulties for our area tonight or tomorrow. Friday will be blustery and cold all day tomorrow with highs in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s! Sunshine returns for the weekend but it stays cool both Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Sheriff: Commercial-grade pill press, $1 million in illegal drugs seized

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning rain and quickly falling temperatures as the Arctic cold front arrive
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC Live at 5 - February 2, 2022
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News at Noon - January 2, 2022
.
Wade's Video Forecast: another warm night, but colder weather arrives later this week