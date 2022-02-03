FEMA hurricane funding announced for Diocese of Lake Charles, McNeese track

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Funds for the Diocese of Lake Charles and to repair the track at McNeese State University are included in FEMA grants announced by Sen. John Kennedy Thursday.

Kennedy on Thursday announced $14.7 million in FEMA grants to repair damages by hurricanes Laura and Ida.

The Diocese is to receive $4.1 million for public assistance emergency protective measures. KPLC has reached out to the Diocese for specifics.

Funding in the amount of $1.1 million will go toward repairing McNeese State University Track and Field buildings damage by Hurricane Laura.

FEMA grants:

$4,084,048 to the Society of the Roman Catholic of the Diocese of Lake Charles for Public Assistance emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Laura.

$2,403,915 to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury for emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Laura.

$1,055,661 to the Office of Risk Management for permanent repairs to the McNeese University Track and Field buildings damaged by Hurricane Laura.

$2,181,977 to the Office of Risk Management for permanent repairs to damage caused by Hurricane Laura.

$2,499,359 to St. Charles Parish for emergency bulkhead repairs at Des Allemands related to damage caused by Hurricane Ida.

$2,424,658 to the Rapides Parish School Board for districtwide mold remediation related to damage caused by Hurricane Laura.

